Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEU's Juncker laments not 'interfering' in Brexit campaign

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in Politics

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said Tuesday he regrets not intervening in the Brexit referendum, insisting the EU could have "destroyed the lies" that led to Britain voting to leave.

Juncker, who will step down in the autumn after completing his five-year term, said he made a mistake by listening to British leader David Cameron when he told him to stay out of the campaign before the June 2016 vote.

"The then prime minister asked me not to interfere, not to intervene in the referendum campaign. It was a mistake not to intervene and not to interfere, because we would have been the only ones to destroy the lies that were circulated round," Juncker said.

"I was wrong to be silent at an important moment."

The former Luxembourg prime minister said it was one of two "major mistakes" he made during his mandate -- the other being his slow response to the LuxLeaks financial scandal at the start of his term.

Juncker says he made a mistake by listening to British leader David Cameron when he told him to stay...
Juncker says he made a mistake by listening to British leader David Cameron when he told him to stay out of the campaign before the June 2016 Brexit vote
THIERRY ROGE, BELGA/AFP/File

Britain's bombshell vote -- by 52 percent to 48 -- to leave the EU sent shockwaves through the bloc and came after a controversial campaign where both sides accused each other of peddling lies and exaggerations.

The process of actually leaving the EU has dragged on for nearly three years and is currently mired in bickering and infighting in the British parliament.

Cameron's beleaguered successor, Theresa May, has repeatedly failed to win approval for the deal she struck with Brussels, forcing the planned departure date to be put back from March 29 to October 31.

May's government is in talks with the opposition Labour party to try to find a compromise that would clear the logjam and allow Brexit to go ahead.

More about Britain, Eu, Brexit, Politics, Juncker
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Meet Erik Fellows: Damian Blackwell in 'The Bay' on Amazon Prime Special
Young Afghan amputee's joy at dancing on new leg
Chile's Valparaiso, an open air graffiti and mural art gallery
Workshop to explore the risks of AI on children
Adam Lambert to release new pop single 'New Eyes' on May 15
Aussie gangsters eye freedom amid police informant scandal
Review: Eurovision star Ivan Bessonov conjures Chopin on debut CD
EV chargers placed by the curb in Sacramento pilot project
Russia probes pilot error after deadly plane blaze
Jihadists frustrate aid effort in northwest Syria