Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEU praises Romanian U-turn on controversial reforms

Listen | Print
By AFP     23 mins ago in World

The European Commission on Tuesday welcomed Romania's pledge to renounce controversial judicial reforms that had triggered strong criticism and threats of sanctions from Brussels.

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila was received in Brussels by the head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and his number two, vice president Frans Timmermans.

The two EU officials welcomed the Romanian government's commitment to abandon the contested judicial reforms, the Commission said in a statement released after the talks.

They also praised Dancila's "European approach" and the "excellent work" done by her country during the rotating six-month EU presidency that ends on June 30.

Romania's presidency has been tarnished by the Commission's repeated warnings about its reform of the justice system.

For the EU's executive -- and for the Romanian opposition -- the overhaul threatened the independence of Romanian judges and put the country's long fight against corruption into jeopardy.

The Commission had indicated that it would not hesitate to initiate infringement proceedings against Romania that could lead to financial penalties.

It had also raised the threat of a more serious procedure, known as Article 7, that has already been activated against Poland and Hungary.

Article 7 could theoretically lead to a suspension of a country's voting rights within the EU.

On Twitter, Dancila welcomed a "very constructive dialogue" with Juncker and Timmermans.

Last week she disavowed the reform of the criminal code initiated by political strongman, Liviu Dragnea, who was incarcerated on May 27.

Though not in high office, Dragnea was dictating policy to the Social Democratic government, before being sentenced to three and a half years in prison in a fake public jobs case and immediately incarcerated.

This came a day after Dragnea's Social Democratic Party (PSD) suffered a bitter defeat in the European elections in which corruption played a major role.

Over the past three years, Dragnea and the PSD -- the successor party to the communists -- had courted voters in poorer and more rural areas of the country with generous promises and criticism of the EU.

More about Eu, Romania, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
No tea or coffee, Indians warned, as heatwave continues
Op-Ed: US colaition planes destroy three oil tankers in Kurdish Syria
Review: Billy Joel, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott rock Madison Square Garden Special
New Nipah virus case in southern India
Trump balloon flies again as thousands protest against UK visit
Adam Lambert shares new song titles for upcoming album 'Velvet'
Chinese cartoonist Badiucao unmasks after Beijing threats
Noisy cockerel exposes tensions in rural France
Facebook shareholder revolt gets bloody
Home-grown hash oil labs — An exploding danger in U.S.