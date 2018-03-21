Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEU: new rules will make data breaches 'very expensive' for firms

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in Technology

EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova warned Wednesday that data protection scandals such as that currently engulfing Facebook would become "very expensive" for companies from May under new EU regulations.

"If some company tried this in Europe after May 2018, very likely this drastic sanction will be applied," said Jourova, who is in charge of consumer and personal data protection, at the end of a visit to Washington.

Facebook is under fire on both sides of the Atlantic following revelations that British data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica exploited the personal data of 50 million users of the social network.

On May 25, the General Data Protection Regulation will come into effect in the EU, strengthening the protection of EU citizens' personal details. It will apply to all companies, including those outside of the EU.

The regulation, which increases sanctions power, is not retroactive -- but the commissioner promised that "GDPR makes European Union the space, the territory where cheating will be very, very expensive."

The commissioner did not meet with a Facebook representative specifically on the data breach matter, but she did participate in a roundtable on another subject with a representative of the company.

Jourova added she is waiting "impatiently" for answers.

"How is it possible that the people who didn't have the slightest clue became objects of such a harsh manipulation?" she said.

More about Eu, US, Politics, Internet, Facebook
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Syria rebels agree to evacuate Ghouta town
Was the Trans Mountain Pipeline report 'fatally flawed?'
Remembering Steve Prefontaine: An American track and field legend Special
Palestinian teen in 'slap video' jailed eight months in plea deal
New technology will produce titanium from oilsands waste
Trump to announce China trade sanctions on Thursday
Blockchain introduced for network security
John McCook earns 2018 Emmy nod for 'The Bold and The Beautiful'
Proposed marijuana packaging rules threaten choice and safety
A.I. assistive and rehab solutions: Interview Special