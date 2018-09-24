Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEU gives Britain two months to pay 2.7 bn euros over China fraud

Listen | Print
By AFP     34 mins ago in World

The EU on Monday gave Britain two months to recover 2.7 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in lost customs duties or risk referral to the EU's top court after London allegedly ignored a scam by Chinese importers.

The demand, part of a so-called infringement action launched by Brussels, threatens to further inflame tensions amid fraught Brexit negotiations just days after an EU summit in Austria ended in acrimony.

"The United Kingdom now has two months to act; otherwise the Commission may refer the case to the Court of Justice of the EU," said a statement by the commission, the European Union's executive arm.

The case follows an investigation last year by the EU fraud watchdog that found Britain turned a blind eye to the rampant use of fake invoices and customs claims by Chinese importers for textiles and footwear.

The commission believes that "despite having been informed of the risks of fraud", Britain "failed to take effective action to prevent the fraud" -- a failure which in turn short-changed the EU budget.

The affair is especially ill-timed as Britain's proposal for future trade ties with Europe after Brexit centres on an offer that London handle customs checks on behalf of the EU after the split.

Britain's Brexit proposal was flatly dismissed as "unworkable" by EU Council President Donald Tusk, to the frustration of British Prime Minister Theresa May.

More about Eu, China, Fraud, Trade, Brexit
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Artificial intelligence used to detect early signs of dementia
Four reasons for Ripple's recent rapid recovery
Rough waters for California's not so public beaches
Second woman accuses Trump court pick of sexual misconduct: New Yorker
Review: Big Shot kicks off fall with Billy Joel tribute show at Mulcahy's Special
Essential Science: Four distinct clusters of personality types
Russian opposition leader Navalny detained on release from prison
France reverses car tyre sea sanctuary — an environmental flop
Kremlin loses regional votes amid anger over pension reform
Australia strawberry crisis now tastes a little sweeter for farmers