Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEU court extends GMO rules to new techniques

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Plants and animals created by new techniques of genetic modification should be treated as Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and follow European rules aimed at preventing damage to the environment and health, the EU's top court said on Wednesday.

"The organisms obtained by mutagenesis are GMOs", the European Court of Justice said in a press release, referring to a newly developed technique that allows the development of seed varieties resistant to certain herbicides.

Unlike the best known GMOs, mutagenesis allows the genome of a living species to be altered without the need to insert foreign DNA. Environment groups have demanded the process be given the same treatment under European legislation.

The EU judges considered that since "mutagenicity techniques or methods modify the genetic material of an organism in a way that does not occur naturally", they should be governed by the GMO directive.

But the court pointed out that organisms obtained by mutagenesis techniques, "conventionally used for several uses and whose safety has been proven for a long time" would be excluded from the legislation, a statement said.

The court decision came after a question from France's highest court, which has to rule on the actions brought by eight French farm associations, including the agricultural trade union Confédération Paysanne, against the French legislation on these bodies.

"We are delighted with this decision," said Guy Kastler, one of the founders of the Confédération Paysanne for whom "all products, including animals, obtained by techniques developed after 2001 (...) must be regulated as GMOs."

Greenpeace also welcomed the decision of the European Court of Justice, which it said confirmed the "warnings of scientists who argued that these genetic modifications could cause unintended DNA damage with unexpected consequences."

The French Association for Plant Biotechnologies (AFBV), a group of researchers, however called the decision "staggering", as it is up to "scientific groups to rule on scientific facts" and warned that it could lead to a "de facto ban" on new technologies in the EU.

More about Eu, Gmo, Politics, Genetics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Karen Waldrup lands on four Billboard charts with 'Justified' CD
Red planet and 'blood moon' pair up to dazzle skygazers
Review: Panic! at the Disco plays sold-out show at Madison Square Garden Special
IS claims deadly Toronto attack: propaganda agency
Liquid water lake discovered on Mars
15 detained in China vaccine scandal
Dutch halt Viagra in pregnancy trial after 11 babies die
Growing Ferguson fire forces evacuation of Yosemite National Park
Jeannie Seely will receive star on Music City Walk of Fame
Zimbabwe opposition leader says poll threatened by fraud