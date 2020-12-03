Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEU chief Michel seeks international treaty on pandemics

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A European Union chief called Tuesday for an international treaty on pandemics, urging the world to learn from Covid-19 and be better prepared for the future.

At a virtual UN summit on Covid-19, European Union Council President Charles Michel said a treaty would help coordination on research, information-sharing and equitable access to health care.

"The number of epidemics has increased in recent decades. We knew that the world could potentially be struck by a major pandemic. And yet we were caught unprepared," Michel said.

"There was therefore a failure of sorts and we need to draw the lessons and the consequences."

As far as positive lessons, Michel pointed to the "unprecedented global cooperation" on vaccines that has led to their development less than a year after the first Covid-19 cases were reported in China -- far quicker than the historical timeframe for vaccines.

A treaty would be within the framework of the World Health Organization with objectives that include better financing and coordination on research, he said.

"Our aim must be to guarantee access to vaccines, treatment and tests for future pandemics. This should be laid down in a treaty," said Michel, a former prime minister of Belgium.

He called for more extensive monitoring of infectious diseases in other animals, the most common pathway to pandemics that affect humans.

The treaty could also spur the development of a "more extensive scale of alert levels" when future pandemics arise, he said.

A formal treaty would likely face difficulty in the United States, where a two-thirds vote in the Senate is required for treaty ratification.

Outgoing President Donald Trump has refused to take part in vaccine-sharing efforts and started the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization, which he charged was beholden to China.

More about Health, Virus, Un, Diplomacy, Eu
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Namibia to sell 170 live elephants
US clashes with Turkey at NATO talks
Boeing scores first 737 MAX order since grounding
18 percent of Olympic tickets sold in Japan to be refunded
First in line for Covid vaccine? Some US health care workers say no
Lebanon basketball players ditch game for better future
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon denied bail on fraud charge
Floods kill nine in southern Thailand
Kacper Majchrzak talks about Cali Condors winning ISL Season 2 Special
Quantum computing: The next WannaCry-like episode? Special