Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEU approves sanctions framework for Nicaragua

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The European Union adopted a sanctions framework for Nicaragua on Monday over human rights abuses and repression in the Central American country under leftist President Daniel Ortega.

The move, validated in a meeting of EU foreign ministers, does not immediately enact punishment on Nicaragua but allows targeted travel bans and asset freezes to be quickly imposed at a later stage.

Europe is wielding the measure to press Ortega's government to resume talks with the opposition to resolve a political crisis that started in April 2018, when protests mushroomed into a popular uprising met with a brutal crackdown.

Political violence in Nicaragua left more than 300 people dead and 2,000 wounded, according to rights groups, while hundreds of opposition supporters were jailed and 70,000 people fled the country.

In a report last month, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet detailed a wide range of violations, including extrajudicial killings, violence by pro-government armed groups, arbitrary detention, sexual violence and torture.

"The continued refusal to resume the dialogue with the opposition conveys a negative signal on the willingness of the government to work towards a peaceful and democratic way out of the crisis," the EU ministers said in a statement.

Ortega, in power since 2006, broke off talks with the opposition at the end of July.

EU foreign ministers noted one of the few "positive steps" seen in Nicaragua was the release of some political prisoners but said "the overall situation of human rights and democratic governance remains highly concerning".

More about Nicaragua, Eu, Politics, Sanction
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Incident with Iranian oil tanker may have involved missiles
Trump violently attacks media figures in supporter event meme: NYT
Review: Beatles music is alive and well at Westbury on Long Island Special
Saudi fans delight in West Bank game, shrug off geopolitics
Syrian government, Russians, and Kurdish-led forces hold talks
Review: Simone Biles is the most awarded gymnast at World Championships Special
Adam Lambert talks about working with Queen, North American tour
2019 Dottie West Birthday Bash is a success, honors Bill Anderson Special
Japan rescuers seek survivors after Typhoon Hagibis kills 43
Q&A: Former NSA Chinese espionage expert details cyber-threats Special