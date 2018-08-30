Email
article imageEthiopian military helicopter crash kills 18

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

An Ethiopian military helicopter crashed on Thursday, killing 18 people, the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.

The aircraft crashed on a flight between the eastern city of Dire Dawa and the Ethiopian air force headquarters in Bishoftu, a resort town southeast of the capital Addis Ababa, the agency said.

Everyone on board -- 15 soldiers and three civilians -- was killed.

"The cause of the crash is being investigated. I express deep sorrow for those who lost their lives," Addisu Arega, a top official in Oromia region where the crash occured, wrote on Facebook.

In 2013, an Ethiopian military cargo plane crashed in Mogadishu, killing four crew members.

