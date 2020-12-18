Ethiopia offers reward for help finding dissident Tigray leaders

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEthiopia offers reward for help finding dissident Tigray leaders

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Ethiopia on Friday offered a reward in exchange for information that could help locate leaders of the Tigray region's ruling party, who have been the target of a major military offensive.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, announced the military campaign against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) on November 4, saying it came in response to TPLF-orchestrated attacks on federal army camps.

Abiy declared victory after federal forces took the regional capital Mekele in late November, but the UN says clashes persist in the region and TPLF leaders remain on the run.

The military will pay 10 million Ethiopian birr (roughly $250,000 / 205,000 euros) to "any person who knows the exact location of the TPLF junta leadership", the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation quoted Lieutenant General Asrat Denero, head of the military's community information department, as saying Friday.

Asrat also provided a hotline where citizens could give tips.

Two days after Mekele fell, Abiy told lawmakers that federal forces were monitoring TPLF leaders closely from "the situation room" and would apprehend them soon.

He said TPLF leaders had fled west of the city, though Debretsion Gebremichael, president of Tigray when the conflict started, told AFP at the time that Abiy had the location wrong.

Debretsion and other TPLF leaders have been unreachable for nearly two weeks.

On November 13 federal police announced arrest warrants for Debretsion and 63 other TPLF leaders.

It was not immediately clear Friday if the reward offer applied to all of them.

The fighting in Tigray has left thousands dead, according to the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank, and sent tens of thousands of refugees streaming across the border into Sudan.

The UN has been lobbying -- so far unsuccessfully -- for unfettered access to the region to provide humanitarian assistance.

On Thursday it announced a $35.6 million emergency aid package for civilians caught up in the conflict.

More about Ethiopia, Tigray, Conflict
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Dominion Voting Systems demands ex-Trump lawyer retract her lies
Ethiopia offers reward for help finding dissident Tigray leaders
France detains Epstein ex-associate Brunel over sex crime claims
Turkey's jailed rights leader Kavala faces new trial
Review: Jeff Timmons releases sweet holiday song with daughter Ariahuna Special
Attack in Afghanistan kills 13 police at checkpoint
Struggling Syria farmers turn to tropical fern for fodder
Boko Haram releases video claiming to show kidnapped boys
Nick Carter expresses his gratitude for 'The Masked Singer'
Cyberpunk 2077 pulled from PlayStation Store after bug backlash