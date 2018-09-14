Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEthiopia, Eritrea to hold peace summit in Saudi Arabia: UN

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Ethiopia and Eritrea will attend a summit in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to sign an agreement cementing the thaw between the two former Horn of Africa enemies, a UN spokesman said Friday.

Saudi King Salman will host the signing ceremony in Jeddah to be attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat.

UN spokesman Farhan Haq did not provide details, saying the Ethiopian and Eritrean leaders would sign a "further agreement helping to cement the positive relations between them."

On Tuesday, the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea reopened two land border crossing points for the first time in 20 years, clearing the way for trade between the two nations.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki signed a declaration of peace in July that formally ended two decades of hostility.

Eritrea gained its independence from Ethiopia in the early 1990s, and war broke out later that decade over a border dispute.

A 2002 UN-backed boundary demarcation was meant to settle the dispute for good, but Ethiopia refused to abide by it.

A turnaround began in June when Abiy announced that Ethiopia would hand back to Eritrea the disputed areas including the flashpoint town of Badme where the first shots of the border war were fired.

More about Ethiopia, Eritrea, Un, Saudi, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
After Canada-Saudi row, West confronts risk of speaking up
Bitcoin in recovery mode as it manages to top $6,500 briefly
Review: TIFF 2018: ‘The Wind’ blows the house down Special
Anti-Brexit campaigner seeks to 'end the chaos'
Mixed reality reveals the very real danger of rising floodwaters
Review: TIFF 2018: ‘Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy’ is who they want him to be Special
Camera lens could link quantum computers to network
John Mellencamp to launch 2019 Tour 'The John Mellencamp Show'
U.S. is planning for a quantum computing workforce
Interpreting deep-sea images with artificial intelligence