Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageETA hands over arms ahead of expected disbanding

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Basque separatist group ETA has handed over several cases of weapons and munitions as a confidence-building measure ahead of its expected disbanding, a French prosecutor said Wednesday.

Bayonne prosecutor Samuel Vuelta Simon said he had received an email tip-off that "a quantity of arms" belonging to ETA had been retrieved by police after being dropped at a location in the south of the French Basque city.

The announcement comes days before ETA is expected to announce its dissolution, definitively ending its nearly four-decade campaign of bombings and shootings for an independent Basque state in northern Spain and southwest France, seven years after it declared a permanent ceasefire.

A source close to the case said the police had found four cases "in the open air, in the city centre" containing around 20 handguns, several hundred bullets for 9mm and .38-calibre revolvers and a 20-metre-long detonator cable as well as several electronic detonators.

They also found around 200 fake registration places and materials that can be used to steal cars, added the source, who requested anonymity.

ETA last year had already provided French authorities with a list of eight arms caches.

A member of a group mediating in the peace process told AFP that ETA had committed to finding those weapons "which had gone astray" and not been included on the list.

"This restitution process, which remains confidential, is ongoing," Jean-Noel Etcheverry said.

Last week ETA asked forgiveness from its victims for the "pain" caused by its campaign, a move seen as a necessary step towards reconciliation.

Created in 1959 at the height of Francisco Franco's dictatorship ETA is blamed for the deaths of at least 829 people.

International mediators are organising a peace conference in southwest France on May 4.

More about Spain, Conflict, basques, France
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Chernobyl disaster zone lures tourists as visitor numbers boom
Biggest fire-fueled thunderstorm event on record occurred in B.C.
Review: Casey Moss should win Emmy for acting work on 'Days of Our Lives' Special
How A.I. could increase the risk of nuclear war by 2040
Parents of terminally ill UK toddler launch new legal bid
Syria rebels dig in for Daraa fight
North Korea nuclear test site part-collapsed: Chinese experts
France's Macron pushes back at 'America First' agenda
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds to host 2018 LoveLoud Festival
New 3-D map of Milky Way will 'revolutionise astronomy'