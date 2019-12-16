Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEsper wants to cut US troops 'with or without' Afghan peace deal

Listen | Print
By AFP     35 mins ago in World

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday he wants to reduce the number of US troops in Afghanistan "with or without" a peace agreement in order to give higher priority to strategic competition with China.

The Trump administration is expected to announce plans to withdraw around 4,000 troops from Afghanistan, according to US media, after peace talks resumed a week ago between the US and the Taliban.

Esper told reporters Monday that Austin Miller, the head of the NATO mission and US Forces Afghanistan, "is confident that he can go down to a lower number" of troops.

Miller "believes he can conduct all the important counter-terrorism missions and train, advise and assist" the Afghan army, Esper said on a plane as he flew back from Belgium, where he had attended the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

"I would like to go to a lower number because I want to either bring those troops home" to retrain for new missions or to "be redeployed to the Indo-Pacific to face off our greatest challenge in terms of the great power competition that's vis-a-vis China," he said.

"At the end of the day, the best solution for Afghanistan is a political agreement" between the government and the Taliban, Esper added.

"But I think we can go down with or without that political agreement."

Esper said he had not yet ordered any downsizing, noting that the decision was ultimately the responsibility of President Donald Trump.

About 13,000 US troops are currently in Afghanistan, though the number fluctuates according to rotations.

Trump said last month that he planned to cut the overall troop presence to 8,600, with further reductions possible.

He also in November insisted on the need for a ceasefire and made an unannounced visit to Bagram airbase in Afghanistan to celebrate Thanksgiving with troops and meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The Republican president has previously indicated he wants to wind down US military entanglements abroad where possible.

More about US, Afghanistan, Conflict, Politics, Defense
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US airstrikes badly damage hospital at Afghan air base
Lauren Davidson to host the first 'Urban Country Jam' in New York Special
Op-Ed: Criss Angel puts on the greatest magic show of 2019
Top expert cybersecurity predictions for 2020 Special
US slaps sanctions on two S.Sudan ministers over peace delay
Country queen Jeannie Seely receives honorary doctorate from LMU
City of Calgary runs successful e-scooter pilot
Armin van Buuren named 'Global Oceans Ambassador' for the WWF
Essential Science: Self-repair 'smart' satellites in development
Review: Mariah Carey dazzles at holiday concert at Madison Square Garden Special