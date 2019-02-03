Email
article imageErdogan says Turkey maintains 'low-level' contact with Syria

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said his government maintained "low-level" contact through its spy agency with the Syrian regime despite being one of its most fervent critics.

"The foreign policy is being conducted with Syria at low-level," Erdogan told the state-run TRT television interview.

Erdogan's government fell out with Damascus after its deadly crackdown on popular dissent in March 2011 and ruled out any contact with the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Erdogan's comments are the first time Turkey has confirmed direct low-level talks with Damascus.

"Even if it's your enemy, you will not entirely break ties in case you might need them," he said.

