Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageErdogan determined to go ahead with Russian missile deal

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday it was "out of the question" to reconsider a controversial deal to buy a top-line Russian anti-missile system and he might even look at other purchases.

The United States, a long-standing NATO ally and supplier of much of Turkey's military equipment, has pressed Ankara to drop the S-400 deal, saying it is incompatible with its established weapon systems and is part of Russian efforts to muddy the waters in a key, volatile region.

"As for the S-400, the deal is done and it is out of the question to go backwards... and perhaps after the S-400, we will move onto the S-500," Erdogan told Kanal 24 television.

The S-400 is a sophisticated anti-missile and anti-aircraft weapon system, similar to the US Patriot.

Erdogan also noted Washington's decision to withdraw trade privileges from Turkey, warning that "no one should try to make us toe the line with such measures."

More about Turkey, Russia, US, Military, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
With sales of 400,000, Nissan's LEAF now a totally mainstream EV
Italy bulldozes migrant shanty town after deadly fires
Ex-lieutenant defends Trudeau as political crisis deepens
Q&A: Minimizing waste in the medical supply chain Special
China — Fear of harmful organisms behind ban on Canadian canola
White farmers jailed for murder of black teen in South Africa
Pot firms' sponsorship of kids charity event being investigated
Huawei exec due in court in Canada as row with China heats up
EU says 'no solution' yet to Brexit deadlock
Spanish police give their version of Catalan referendum violence