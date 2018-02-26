Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEmblematic Brazilian newspaper returns to print

Listen | Print
By AFP     9 hours ago in World

The Jornal do Brasil, an emblematic Rio de Janeiro daily founded in 1896, has returned to print after eight years of exclusively digital production.

"The return of the print edition was an enormous success," the newspaper wrote in its Monday edition, after 40,000 copies sold out in a few hours the previous day.

The daily was the newspaper of record for more than a century -- and was a defiant voice of opposition during the 1964-85 military dictatorship. But its circulation dwindled at the end of the 1990s, to the benefit of its competitor O Globo.

It scrapped the print edition entirely in August 2010, claiming to be "ahead of its time" and also citing environmental reasons, to prevent trees from being cut down.

Omar Resende Peres, who made a fortune in the shipbuilding industry, bought the newspaper in February 2017 and told Sao Paulo's Folha newspaper that his plan is to "focus on newsstand sales.

More about Brazil, Media, Newspaper
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Microsoft's quantum computing dev kit is now up to 5x faster
Review: Mondo Duplantis sets new world junior record at 5.88 meters Special
Google's ARCore is out of beta, works with 13 phones
British astronaut hails 'groundbreaking' Airbus satellite
Slovak police probe journalist's murder
Turkey sends special forces into Syria's Afrin for 'new fight'
Beech trees take over northeastern U.S. and it's not a good thing
Review: This Billy Joel tribute band is 'Walking in Wantagh' at Mulcahy's Special
Microsoft and Xiaomi to collaborate on AI, the cloud and hardware
LNG shortages possible by mid-2020s without new investments