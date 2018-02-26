The Jornal do Brasil, an emblematic Rio de Janeiro daily founded in 1896, has returned to print after eight years of exclusively digital production.

"The return of the print edition was an enormous success," the newspaper wrote in its Monday edition, after 40,000 copies sold out in a few hours the previous day.

The daily was the newspaper of record for more than a century -- and was a defiant voice of opposition during the 1964-85 military dictatorship. But its circulation dwindled at the end of the 1990s, to the benefit of its competitor O Globo.

It scrapped the print edition entirely in August 2010, claiming to be "ahead of its time" and also citing environmental reasons, to prevent trees from being cut down.

Omar Resende Peres, who made a fortune in the shipbuilding industry, bought the newspaper in February 2017 and told Sao Paulo's Folha newspaper that his plan is to "focus on newsstand sales.