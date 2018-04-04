Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEleven Albanians jailed over motorway toll protest

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

An Albanian court on Wednesday jailed 11 protesters for an undefined period of time over a violent demonstration against the introduction of a toll on a motorway linking the country with Kosovo.

Several hundred protesters pelted police with stones and destroyed toll booths before setting them alight during the demonstration near the Morina border crossing on Saturday. Police said 14 officers were injured.

Twenty-three protesters were arrested, 11 of whom were given prison terms whose length would be determined later.

They appeared before the court in the capital Tirana under tight security in place to prevent more violence.

Following the ruling, the rightwing opposition Democratic Party urged Albanians to begin "civil disobedience" and to "rise up" against the government led by socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The highway, an important route for trucks trading with neighbouring Kosovo, was built in 2009 and was free until the weekend.

New tolls of between 2.5 to 22.5 euros ($3 to $28), to fund road maintenance, came into force on Sunday along the 100-kilometre (60-mile) long highway.

The cost is significant in a country with an average monthly salary of around 350 euros.

It is seen as a particular burden in Kukes, where the toll barrier is located, which is one of the poorest regions in Albania.

"I urge the citizens to rise up against the regime of Prime Minister Edi Rama and to resist until his departure, in all possible ways and by all democratic means," Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha said after the ruling.

He also encouraged his compatriots to start "civil disobedience, by refusing to pay taxes" and offered his support to a planned blockade of the country's roads on Thursday.

Rama accused the opposition of wanting to "use Kukes as a Molotov cocktail".

More about Albania, Transport, Protest, Trial
More news from
Latest News
Top News
HSBC leaker Herve Falciani detained in Spain: police
Dating app Grindr faces fury for sharing HIV data
BIRD Energy program announces new 2018 funding opportunity
Jeremy Walker talks new film 'Adaline' and 'Sagas of Sundry' Special
The five 'super skills' that today’s workforce needs: Interview Special
Trump promises Syria pullout, but sets no end date
Mandatory recall issued for kratom due to Salmonella outbreak
Auction of oil-drilling tracts in Gulf was a big bust for Trump
Review: Neil Young will blow you away with new 'Paradox' soundtrack Special
U.S. health companies launch blockchain pilot