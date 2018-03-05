Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEight arrested in Belgium anti-terror raids: source

Listen | Print
By AFP     6 hours ago in World

Eight people were arrested in Brussels after counter-terror raids as part of an investigation into an alleged attack plot, a source close to the probe said.

All eight were arrested Sunday in Molenbeek, an immigrant district linked to the Paris and Brussels terror attacks, following the raids, the source told AFP.

The eight were taken for questioning before a judge investigating an alleged terror plot, the source said, confirming a report in the Belgian daily La Derniere Heure.

The source said investigators suspected an attack was in preparation, but gave no other details.

The judge will decide late Monday whether to formally charge them and whether to continue holding the suspects or release them, the source added.

The arrests took place following raids in Molenbeek, but also in Geraardsbergen and Mechelen, both in northern Dutch-speaking areas of Belgium.

Molenbeek was home to several members of the cell that carried out the November 13, 2015 attacks on Paris and the March 2016 suicide bombings in Brussels.

More about Belgium, Attack, Arrests
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Sri Lanka imposes curfew in Kandy after anti-Muslim riots
Italy vote 'mess' could deal blow to EU reform push
Eight arrested in Belgium anti-terror raids: source
Girding for new battles in the war against Big Tobacco
Apple reportedly working on premium headphones
Review: Sam Rockwell wins 2018 Oscar for 'Best Supporting Actor' Special
11 arrested in Icelandic 'Big Bitcoin Heist'
Marshall Islands issues cryptocoin Sovereign as legal tender
Essential Science: Is our microbiome based on genetics?
Salvini: Rebranded nationalist with chance to be Italian PM