Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEgyptAir to resume Moscow flights, halted after attack

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Travel

Egypt's national carrier EgyptAir said Friday it would resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow, three years after they were halted following the bombing of a Russian charter jet over the Sinai.

The announcement came three days after Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot said it would restart flights between the two capitals from April 11.

EgyptAir flights are set to resume the following day.

Both companies suspended the route in October 2015 after an airliner operated by Russia's Kogalymavia, carrying holidaymakers from the south Sinai resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, crashed, killing all 224 people on board.

The Egyptian branch of the Islamic State group claimed the attack.

Safwat Musallam, head of EgyptAir Holding, said on Friday the carrier planned to operate three Cairo-Moscow flights a week.

Aeroflot is planning the same number of flights but will run extra services during the football World Cup, to be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

The Russian airline said on Tuesday that Egypt had met its demands for stricter security measures.

Prior to the attack, Egypt vied with Turkey as the most popular destination for Russian tourists.

But the 2015 attack dealt a heavy blow to Egypt's tourism sector, already suffering from low visitor numbers in the wake of the 2011 revolt that toppled longtime president Hosni Mubarak.

More about egypte, Aviation, russie
More news from
Latest News
Top News
China and Canada partners in autonomous EV research
Iraqi asylum seeker guilty of London Tube bombing
Apple remains the world's most intimate brand
World's biggest battery in Australia to trump Musk's
Vermont house sale recorded using blockchain technology
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa says country 'has moved on' from Mugabe era
Review: Long Island singer sings Kesha's 'Praying,' will blow you away Special
My Lai massacre survivor recalls Vietnam War's darkest chapter
US special counsel subpoenas Trump Organization: report
Global biodiversity 'crisis' to be assessed at major summit