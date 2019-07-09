Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEgypt warns Turkey of 'escalation' over drilling off Cyprus

Listen | Print
By AFP     39 mins ago in Environment

Egypt on Tuesday warned Turkey against escalating tensions in the eastern Mediterranean over its attempt to drill for oil and gas in the waters off Cyprus.

A foreign ministry statement "stressed the importance of non-escalation and commitment to respecting and implementing international law."

The discovery of huge gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean has set off a race to tap underwater resources, sparking a dispute between Turkey and EU member Cyprus.

Cairo expressed its concern over Turkey's "insistence to continue with unilateral measures that would increase tensions in the eastern Mediterranean region."

Ankara's Fatih vessel entered Cyprus' exclusive economic zone in the west in May and has started drilling, while a second ship -- the Yavuz -- was deployed last month to search for oil and gas in the east.

The European Union said Monday the latest move by Turkey was an "unacceptable escalation", having warned Ankara to stop its "illegal" activities or face sanctions.

Cyprus is divided between the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus and a breakaway state set up after the 1974 Turkish invasion, following a coup sponsored by the military junta then ruling Greece.

Turkey insists that its actions abide by international law as it is in the territorial waters of the Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus.

Earlier this month Cyprus said it has launched legal proceedings against three firms that it accuses of supporting illegal Turkish oil and gas exploration in its waters.

It also issued arrest warrants for Fatih's crew, accusing the ship of breaching the republic's sovereign territory.

More about Egypt, Cyprus, Turkey, Energy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Boeing loses $5.9 billion 737 Max order to Airbus
Europe's once biggest migrant centre closes in Italy
Bitcoin breaks through $12,000 level once again
Paris declares 'climate emergency'
Airbus to ask airlines to check wings of older A380s for cracks
Taliban Afghan attack kills at least 14 and wounds more than 180
New technique aims to teach robots exactly what humans want
Trump Twitter outbursts test US-UK 'special relationship'
Netanyahu warns Israel's jets 'can reach' Iran
Op-Ed: Counting protestors with A.I. changes the game forever