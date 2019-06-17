Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEgypt ex-president Mohamed Morsi dies: official sources

Listen | Print
By AFP     26 mins ago in World

Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi died on Monday in a Cairo hospital after fainting during a session in court, judicial and security sources said.

"He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes then became very animated and fainted. He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he later died," a judicial source said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a strong ally of the Islamist president during his brief tenure as Egypt's leader, paid tribute to Morsi and called him a "martyr".

The official Al-Ahram news website also reported the death of Morsi, 67, who was Egypt's first democratically elected president but spent just one turbulent year in office after the 2011 uprising before the army toppled him in 2013.

The Islamist leader has been in prison since his ouster on trial for several cases including for spying for Iran, Qatar and militant groups such as Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He was also accused of plotting terror acts.

Since his overthrow on July 3, 2013, his former defence minister now President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has waged an ongoing crackdown targeting his supporters from the Muslim Brotherhood with thousands jailed and hundreds facing death sentences.

The years following Morsi's overthrow have seen a surge in bombings and shootings targeting security forces, particularly in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula, a stronghold of the Islamic State group.

Morsi's turbulent rule was marked by deep divisions in Egyptian society, a crippling economic crisis and often-deadly opposition protests.

More about Egypt, Politics, morsi
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees — Musician, actor and father
Review: Josh Groban spectacular at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island Special
Adam Lambert to make cameo in new Taylor Swift music video
Boeing apologises for 737 MAX crashes as Paris Air Show opens
'Sand mafias' threaten Morocco's coastline
Hong Kong protests a rare defeat for Xi, say analysts
Review: Madonna releases stunning new pop album 'Madame X' Special
French billionaire Drahi acquires Sotheby's in $3.7 bn deal: auction house
Lyft introduces new more durable scooter for its sharing business
Op-Ed: New York debates legalizing cannabis, with reservations