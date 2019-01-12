By By Karen Graham 34 mins ago in World Mexico - The government of Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador has cut off the gas supply in a number of key pipelines transporting fuel from refineries in Mexico, leaving consumers to endure closed gas stations or long lines in the few that are open. Many of the "huachicoleros" as the fuel thieves are known, are affiliated with the drug cartels who for years have been tapping into the pipelines of the state-owned oil company, Pemex. According to Illegal taps of Pemex pipelines increased by 45 percent in the Mexico fuel shortage worries industry as lines in capital grow gUIcLkrUBd — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 10, 2019 AMLO's policy in combating the fuel thefts has been to close a number of major fuel pipelines in the country and instead, use trucks and rail cars to transport the fuel, under armed guard. It is not the most efficient way to move fuel and is leaving places like Mexico City, México state, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, and Morelos facing gas shortages. Direct effects of fuel shortage being seen Some Mexican auto plants are feeling the pinch from the fuel shortage and may end up suspending operations if the government does not act quickly enough, reports Eduardo Solis, the president of the Mexican Auto Industry Association, has called for “urgent attention” from the government to avoid an even bigger crisis. “We need logistics to flow and that’s why, when there are blockages, our operations are put at risk. We are worried because it could lead to the suspension of a plant,” Solis said. Central de Abasto extends 328 hectares (810 acres), with more than 2,000 business that sell principally fruit, vegetables, meat and some processed foods in a main building that covers 85 hectares (210 acres). Image taken in 2017. Gobierno CDMX Solis cites the difficulty some workers are having getting to work and then points out that the lack of fuel will also increase the risk of parts not being delivered on time. Latin America's largest wholesale market, the Central de Abastos in Mexico City, has also been impacted by the fuel shortage. Both deliveries and sales have slowed way down. Generally, as many as 62,000 cars and trucks converge daily to buy and sell fruits, plants and other goods. However, according to market records, many people are staying at home. "Forty to 50 percent of supply has been affected," said Rafael Perez, 43, the purchasing director for Drinks Depot, a beverages wholesaler. "We are talking about suppliers from Hidalgo, Guerrero, Cuernavaca, Puebla, and Tlaxcala." "Forty to 50 percent of supply has been affected," said Rafael Perez, 43, the purchasing director for Drinks Depot, a beverages wholesaler. "We are talking about suppliers from Hidalgo, Guerrero, Cuernavaca, Puebla, and Tlaxcala."