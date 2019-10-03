Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno declared a "state of emergency" across the country on Thursday following mass protests against a rise in fuel prices due to the government's decision to scrap subsidies.

Moreno told reporters he had taken the measure "in order to safeguard the security of citizens and to avoid chaos."

The protests -- the largest in a decade -- were led by the transport sector but included students and other groups.

They paralyzed public transportation in some areas, while there have been clashes between police and demonstrators blocking roads.

Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said 19 people have been arrested.

The demonstrations came in response to increases of up to 120 percent in fuel prices, which came into force on Thursday after the government eliminated subsidies as part of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to obtain loans despite its high public debt.

A gallon of diesel rose from $1.03 to $2.30 while regular gasoline increased from $1.85 to $2.40. The price of premium gasoline was already hiked a year ago.

A demonstrator clashes with riot police during a transport strike against the economic policies of President Lenin Moreno's government Rodrigo BUENDIA, AFP

The subsidies were costing the government $1.3 billion a year.

The IMF agreement, signed in March, allowed Ecuador to borrow $4.2 billion.

Moreno blames the deterioration in Ecuador's finances on his predecessor, Rafael Correa, who has sought asylum in Belgium.

He is wanted back home on suspicion of kidnapping a political opponent in 2012 during his 10-year presidency.

The emergency measure allows the government to restrict freedoms, such as movement, to employ the armed forces to maintain order and to censor the press.

It will be in place for 60 days, after which it can be extended for a further 30 days, the government said.

School classes were suspended on Thursday while buses and taxis stopped circulating in the capital Quito and other large cities.

Unions and indigenous organizations are also planning protests.

Moreno said he wouldn't allow protesters to "impose chaos," and also called for an end to "acts of vandalism and acts of violence."

Between 1996 and 2007, mass street protests forced the resignation of three presidents -- a turbulent period in which Ecuador had a total of seven holders of its highest office.