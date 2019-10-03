Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEast Timor says swine fever outbreak kills hundreds of hogs

Listen | Print
By AFP     55 mins ago in World

East Timor on Thursday confirmed that hundreds of hogs have died in an outbreak of African swine fever, after the disease has killed pigs from China to Slovakia, pushing up pork prices worldwide.

The tiny half-island nation between Indonesia and Australia said some 400 pigs had died over the past two weeks.

East Timor's agriculture ministry said it has teamed up with its Australian counterpart to investigate the spread of the disease.

"Since September 19, the ministry has gathered information about the death of 400" pigs, it said in a statement Thursday.

The virus is not harmful to humans but causes haemorrhagic fever in pigs that is almost always fatal.

There is no antidote or vaccine and the only known way to prevent the disease from spreading is a mass cull of affected livestock.

Last month, South Korea reported its first cases of African swine fever, while China's swine herd is down by about 40 percent, and the shortage has pushed prices of the country's meat staple up by at least half.

A Rabobank report warned China could lose 200 million pigs during the epidemic.

Earlier this year, the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization said almost five million pigs in Asia had died or been culled because of the spread of the disease.

More about etimor, Animal, Livestock, Pork
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Saudis deny Houthi claims about capture of Saudi troops
Gilles Marini to join 'The Bay' and spinoff series
Review: Runaway June stuns at MSG show, opens for Carrie Underwood Special
Review: Carrie Underwood spectacular at Madison Square Garden in New York Special
Andrew Seliskar talks swimming career, ISL, Los Angeles Current Special
Voter says Canada party head should cut off turban to look Canadian
Pepe the protest frog? Hong Kong kids aren't alt-right
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees pays tribute to Mister Rogers
One year from REAL ID deadline, most Americans are without
Darwin, Islam: Kosovo imam expelled for accepting both