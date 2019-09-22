Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEarly Van Gogh works auctioned in Belgium

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Two early works by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh were auctioned in the Belgian city of Ghent on Sunday, fetching near estimate prices that the organiser said were bargains.

The first work, a watercolour of flowers, was snapped up for 220,000 euros ($240,000), slightly more than expected, auctioneer Johan Kiggen told AFP.

The second piece, a charcoal drawing of a jug, went for 140,000 euros, just below the estimated price.

"Everyone is happy," Kiggen said, who added that buyers could only bid in person.

"The two works went for a very good price for the buyers," he said.

The two buyers, who wished to remain anonymous, were both Belgians and pledged to keep the works in the country, which was a request of the seller.

Kiggen said the works have been certified as authentic on several occasions, and are featured in Van Gogh catalogues.

Dated to 1883, the works bear little resemblance to Van Gogh's iconic works. They were made before the troubled master was inspired by the Impressionists and Post-Impressionists in Paris.

Van Gogh is one of the most expensive Impressionist and modern artists, with 12 of his works having gone for more than $30 million at auction.

His output of about 2,000 pieces, of which 900 are paintings, are mainly held in museum collections, which means they are a rarity on the art market.

More about Belgium, Netherlands, Art, Auction, vangogh
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Tropical Storm Karen the 11th named storm in the Atlantic
Review: Illenium electrifies Madison Square Garden in New York City Special
What awaits tourists hit by Thomas Cook crisis?
Carie Karavas talks Argyle Theatre shows, digital age of comedy Special
Fossil fuel's demise rests on a world awakened to climate crisis
No-deal Brexit: How EU members are preparing
Country music editor, radio host Chuck Dauphin passes away at 45
UK travel giant Thomas Cook faces collapse
Suspected drones disrupt Dubai flights
Joan Jett: A rock goddess turns 61, proves age is just a number