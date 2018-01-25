Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDutch urge probe into WWII mass grave on Java reports

Listen | Print
By AFP     12 hours ago in World

The Netherlands pressed Indonesia on Thursday to probe reports that the remains of Dutch sailors from illegally-salvaged WWII shipwrecks off its coast were dumped in a mass grave.

The request comes after reports earlier this month that human remains were recovered from three Dutch shipwrecks, sunk during the decisive 1942 Battle of the Java Sea.

The remains were buried in an unmarked grave on eastern Java, according to the Indonesian investigative website Tirto.

More than 900 Dutch and 250 Indo-Dutch sailors died during the Battle of the Java Sea, in which the Allied navies suffered a disastrous defeat by the Imperial Japanese Navy.

The wrecks have also mysteriously disappeared. It is believed they were salvaged to be cut up for valuable metal.

"The unconfirmed information from the recent reports, for instance about human remains... will have to be investigated further locally," Dutch Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld said.

"The investigation is needed to ascertain whether there's a link to the three Dutch warships," she said in a letter to the Dutch parliament, published Thursday.

Bijleveld said the Dutch ambassador met Indonesian officials about the issue and would speak to the transport minister on Thursday.

"The Indonesian authorities confirmed they were looking into the reports and will see whether new information comes to light... and will inform us if it does," Bijleveld said, adding "it's too early to speculate about the outcome of an investigation".

Indonesian Navy spokesman Gig Jonias Mozes Sipasulta declined to comment to AFP on the reports.

"I have nothing to add on this matter," he said.

Last week, Bijleveld said an initial probe by Dutch and Indonesian experts into the disappearance of the shipwrecks had provided "no definitive answers".

But some angry Dutch parliamentarians fired back that her response left the impression "that the culprits will never be found," the daily tabloid De Telegraaf reported.

Indonesia initially refused to take the blame for the missing ships, saying it had not been asked to protect the wrecks and therefore was not responsible for them, but later agreed to work with the Netherlands.

Amateur divers discovered the long-lost wrecks of three Dutch warships in 2002, 60 years after they sank in the major naval clash.

But an international expedition that sailed to the site ahead of the 75th anniversary of the battle was shocked to discover those wrecks and others had goen missing.

Experts say salvaging operations are rife throughout Indonesia, varying from large commercial operations using cranes and platforms to smaller ventures shipping scrap to dealers along Indonesia's thousands of kilometres of coastline.

More about Netherlands, Indonesia, WwII, Navy, History
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump wants to withdraw funding for International Space Station
Victims relive Zimbabwe massacres that taint new leader
YouTube star Casey Neistat parts ways with Beme
Review: Logan Henderson dazzles at Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 Special
Microsoft to double the size of its Montreal AI lab
Canadians spent an estimated $5.7 billion on marijuana in 2017
Microsoft to let Windows 10 users view their telemetry data
Huge hospital blaze kills 41 in South Korea: government
'Job-killing' robots, AI under scrutiny in Davos
Trump proposes US citizenship plan for 1.8 mn undocumented immigrants