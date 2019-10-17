Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDutch police arrest 'father' in farmhouse cult case

Listen | Print
By AFP     47 mins ago in World

Dutch police on Thursday arrested the father of a family kept for nearly a decade in a farmhouse, saying they were investigating whether a "certain belief in faith" was behind the case.

The 67-year-old was suspected of depriving people of their liberty, harming the health of others and money laundering following the discovery of the people in the northern village of Ruinerwold, police said.

He is the second person to be arrested. The 58-year-old tenant of the farmhouse, an Austrian man, appeared before an examining judge on Thursday on similar charges and was ordered to be detained for two weeks.

"We are dealing with an exceptional situation in this case. These people may have lived with each other in the home since 2010, apart from society," police said in a statement.

Police said the group "claim to form a family" with the suspect arrested on Thursday as the father and the six young people -- including one who raised the alarm after fleeing to a local pub -- supposedly being his children.

"We have reason to believe that the six people involved did not stay at the premises out of free will. We are investigating whether following a certain belief in life or faith has led to the living situation in which the people were found," the police statement said.

"The situation encountered requires a careful approach whereby attention and care is given to the young adults found."

Dutch local television station RTV Drenthe earlier said the Austrian man, identified only as Josef B, the father and the captive family were all part of South Korea's controversial Unification Church, dubbed "Moonies" after their late founder Sun Myung Moon.

More about Netherlands, Family, Police, Religion
More news from
Latest News
Top News
First for Asia as Hong Kong Philharmonic wins public vote award
Syria's heroic underground female medics hailed in 'The Cave'
Cuban ballet legend Alicia Alonso dead at 98
Trump Twitter photo attack backfires as Pelosi owns it
Angry emojis flood Hong Kong leader's Facebook Live chat
Catalan students rally en masse to kick off protest strike
New York Breakers to make ISL debut in Dallas, Texas
Paris Zoological Park unveils 'The Blob' on Saturday
New photos indicate Iranian tanker has 2 large holes in the hull
Drowned migrant mother 'held baby to the last': Italian diver