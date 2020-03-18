Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDublin stadium is now virus drive-thru testing site

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Ireland's largest sports stadium is now serving as a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Ireland's health service said Wednesday.

"Croke Park is one of the designated testing centres for north Dublin," a spokeswoman for the Health Service Executive (HSE) said.

Testing at the arena by appointment only began on Tuesday.

The 80,000 capacity Croke Park in central Dublin is usually reserved for fans of Irish sports hurling and Gaelic football.

Once fully operational the test site is expected to handle an average of eight cars every 15 minutes, seven days a week, for 12 hours a day.

Irish pubs, schools and universities have been closed until 29 March to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Gatherings of more than 100 people have also been restricted and "social distancing" measures -- including working from home -- are highly recommended.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned there were likely to be 15,000 cases of coronavirus in Ireland by the end of March, and that the crisis could last into the summer months.

"This is the calm before the storm –- before the surge," he warned in a St. Patrick's Day address to the nation as it celebrated its patron saint.

"We will get through this and we will prevail."

Ireland has so far suffered two deaths from the coronavirus and health department figures published late on Wednesday showed there were 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the country, a jump of 74 on the previous day.

More about Health, Virus, Ireland, Testing
More news from
Latest News
Top News
As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus aftermath
'The Bold and The Beautiful' halts production due to Coronavirus
Merkel calls coronavirus 'biggest challenge since WWII'
Billy Joel's May 2nd MSG show rescheduled amid Coronavirus
Canada announces Can$82 bln coronavirus aid package
Virus-hit British cruise ship docks in Cuba
Shenandoah will 'Keep the Music Playing' via Facebook Live event
US to close Canada border to 'non-essential' traffic: Trump
FDA fast-tracks novel coronavirus test to speed up diagnosis
Canada, US expected to close border to all but essential travelers: reports