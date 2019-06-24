Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDrone sightings disrupt Singapore flights for second time

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Drone sightings have disrupted flights at Singapore's main airport for the second time in a week, authorities said, as the devices increasingly cause havoc for air traffic worldwide.

About 18 arrivals and departures were delayed and seven flights diverted at Changi Airport late Monday "due to bad weather and unauthorised drone activities", the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said.

The disruption lasted about an hour, it said.

Last week Changi, one of Asia's busiest hubs, closed one of its runways for short periods due to unauthorised drone flying, disrupting dozens of flights.

It is against the law in Singapore to fly a drone within five kilometres (three miles) of an airport without a permit.

Drones are increasingly disrupting flights at airports around the world. London's Gatwick was paralysed for 36 hours in December following repeated drone sightings, with tens of thousands of passengers affected.

More about Singapore, Aviation, Drone
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Medical groups warn that climate crisis is a ‘health emergency’
Latest sanctions on Iran will block 'billions' in assets: US
Russian, North American astronauts return to earth
Malta moves all rental contracts to blockchain
Trump rejects idea of FBI investigation into Khashoggi murder
US and Taliban plan 7th round of Afghan peace talks in Qatar
Chatting with Kevin Lee: Rising country singer-songwriter Special
Drought leaves Indian city of 4.65 million people without water
Emmy winner Michael Slade talks 'After Forever' on Amazon Prime Special
Russian, Canadian, American astronauts to return to earth