Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDJ Avicii killed himself with glass: report

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Music

Dance music superstar Avicii committed suicide by slashing himself with a shard of glass, the celebrity gossip site TMZ reported Tuesday.

A representative for the Swedish DJ did not reply to requests for comment. But his family earlier insinuated that Avicii had killed himself.

"He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness," his family said in an open letter on Thursday. "He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace."

TMZ, quoting unnamed sources, said that Avicii inflicted intensive bleeding by cutting himself with glass, possibly from a bottle.

The 28-year-old whose real name was Tim Bergling was found dead on April 20 while on vacation in Oman.

Police in the Gulf sultanate said that there was no indication of foul play.

Avicii had long spoken of his problems with alcoholism and his struggles as an introvert in adapting to the hard-partying DJ lifestyle.

He stunned fans in 2016 by retiring from touring at the age of just 26, although he later returned to the studio.

Avicii was one of the first DJs to bring electronic dance music into the mainstream, filling festivals and winning radio airplay as he collaborated with artists including Madonna and Coldplay.

More about Entertainment, Sweden, Oman, Music, avicii
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Chaos and colour in May Day rallies across the globe
Blockchain is a 'pixie dust' fad
Tauren Wells talks tour with Chris Tomlin, future, Tori Kelly Special
U.S. moves up to second place in global renewables market
Digital transformation: Time to be optimistic says Dell
Study: More fires and drought will lead to fewer trees in Klamath
Bitcoin recovery stumbles as price falls below $9,000
Sao Paulo tower used by squatters collapses in fire
Apple deleted post hints at plans to cut Qualcomm, Intel chips
Blockchain presents key advantages to businesses