Racked by tensions over Brexit, Northern Ireland is now on the brink of direct rule by civil servants in London after the province's semi-autonomous government collapsed a year ago on Tuesday.

The pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein are supposed to govern together under a power-sharing accord reached in 1998 to end three decades of sectarian conflict.

But year-long negotiations between the two sides, after Sinn Fein brought down the government by pulling out of it, have proved unsuccessful.

Relations between the unionist and nationalist parties, which had shared power in Belfast since 2007, have been further strained by Brexit.

The DUP staunchly supports Northern Ireland leaving the European Union with the rest of Britain.

Sinn Fein backs remaining in the bloc and has called for a referendum on Irish reunification, warning that Britain's withdrawal from the EU could have a devastating economic impact on Northern Ireland.

The pair are "unable to shape a shared policy on Brexit," said John Coakley, professor of history at Queen's University Belfast.

The DUP has become a key player in the Brexit process following last year's general election in Britain, when British Prime Minister Theresa May lost her parliamentary majority and was forced to rely on the party to govern.

Britain's new Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley said that forming a executive for the province would be her "top priority." Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS, AFP

The Democratic Unionists have vigorously opposed the province getting any kind of special status after Brexit that could threaten the economic and political integrity of its union with Britain.

The party showed its strength in the negotiations by temporarily blocking a deal on the first phase of the talks in December.

Sinn Fein, alarmed by the level of influence the DUP holds, faces a "dilemma" over whether to resume power-sharing, according to Coakley.

If they agree to form a new devolved executive, it would give the DUP even more power, while doing nothing would disappoint the electorate, he noted.

- Direct rule as 'safety net' -

Meanwhile Northern Irish voters, who went to the polls in local elections in March, have watched as direct rule from London has edged ever closer.

This would be a return to a five-year period of rule by the Westminster government between 2002 and 2007.

In her New Year message, Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP, said "a return to direct rule would be an inferior alternative but it would be a government".

Nationalists have said that if negotiations do not progress, the province should be temporarily governed jointly by Dublin as well as London - a red line for unionists.

Talks have been deadlocked for months over differences on several thorny issues, including same-sex marriage and an Irish language law.

Coakley said the policy disagreements stem from a continuation of the historic sectarian divisions over whether the province should remain part of Britain or reunify with the Republic of Ireland.

Public opinion shows signs of weariness, with many denouncing the continued stalemate and calling for decisions in key areas like health and education.

"Both parties are faced by strong irritation from members of the public, and in this respect probably lose equally," Coakley said.

"Direct rule from London can act as a kind of safety net," he added.

Power-sharing negotiations were expected to resume this month, but the resignation on Monday of Britain's Northern Ireland minister James Brokenshire due to ill-health could result in further delays.

His replacement Karen Bradley, who had been serving as culture secretary, may need time to adjust to the new role.

But she vowed on Monday that forming a executive for the province would be her "top priority."