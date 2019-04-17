The CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, remarked in a press release
that the Notre-Dame Cathedral is a "beacon of hope," which defined the heart of Paris and the soul of France for centuries.
Iger added that it inspired "awe and reverence for its art and architecture," as well as for "its enduring place in human history." He offered the Walt Disney Company's "heartfelt support" during this difficult time and a $5 million donation to help restore this "irreplaceable masterpiece." He shared that Disney stands with their friends and neighbors in the community.
Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger, shown here in March, announced a $5 million donation from the company to restore Notre-Dame after Monday's fire
CHIP SOMODEVILLA, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
Disney has a special connection to this historic landmark since it was immortalized in the animated feature film The Hunchback of Notre Dame
in 1996.
A caricature by Cristina Correa Freile of Quasimodo clutching Notre-Dame went viral on Instagram
and social media after the devastating fires erupted.
Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, will also be giving a generous donation to help rebuild Notre-Dame, and the same holds true for Louis Vuitton and Gucci owners, who has pledged to help restore the hallowed cathedral.
French President Emmanuel Macron
has promised to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral within a five-year period after the massive fire.
Macron addressed the nation on Tuesday with his comments devoted to the rebuilding of Notre-Dame
ludovic MARIN, AFP
In other Disney news, as Digital Journal reported
, Disney will launch its new streaming service Disney+ in November of 2019.