On April 17, Disney announced that it would be donating $5 million to help rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris after the iconic landmark went up in flames.

The CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, remarked in a press release that the Notre-Dame Cathedral is a "beacon of hope," which defined the heart of Paris and the soul of France for centuries. Iger added that it inspired "awe and reverence for its art and architecture," as well as for "its enduring place in human history." He offered the Walt Disney Company's "heartfelt support" during this difficult time and a $5 million donation to help restore this "irreplaceable masterpiece." He shared that Disney stands with their friends and neighbors in the community.

Disney has a special connection to this historic landmark since it was immortalized in the animated feature film The Hunchback of Notre Dame in 1996.

A caricature by Cristina Correa Freile of Quasimodo clutching Notre-Dame went viral on Instagram and social media after the devastating fires erupted.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, will also be giving a generous donation to help rebuild Notre-Dame, and the same holds true for Louis Vuitton and Gucci owners, who has pledged to help restore the hallowed cathedral.

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral within a five-year period after the massive fire.

In other Disney news, as Digital Journal reported, Disney will launch its new streaming service Disney+ in November of 2019.