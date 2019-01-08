Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDismantling of Skripal home in Salisbury gets under way

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The home of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, who was poisoned with a nerve agent in Britain last March, began to be partially dismantled on Monday as part of its decontamination.

The latest work on the property in the English city of Salisbury is expected to take up to four months, according to a local authority letter sent to neighbouring residents seen by Britain's Press Association.

Contractors will first build a "sealed frame" around the house -- which sits on a quiet cul-de-sac -- before military teams dismantle the roof, the letter stated.

All materials will be "wrapped and sealed on site before being removed safely," with contractors then set to build a new roof over the property.

Alistair Cunningham, chair of the South Wiltshire Recovery Coordinating Group, said in a statement that the clean-up was "a thorough and complicated process".

"While there is still work to be undertaken, the end is in sight," he added.

Ex-spy Skripal and his adult daughter were discovered unconscious on a Salisbury park bench on March 4 after they had been poisoned by a highly toxic nerve agent, Novichok in an attack the British government says was "almost certainly" approved by the Russian state.

Investigators said it had been sprayed on the door handle of the home.

The pair survived but in June a British woman, Dawn Sturgess, died after coming into contact with Novichok, while her partner also fell ill.

London has blamed the poisoning on Russia's GRU military intelligence service, but Moscow has denied any involvement.

More about Britain, Russia, Poison, Spy, Health
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Brian Justin Crum to compete on 'America's Got Talent: Champions'
Bitcoin price seems stalled near the $4,000 level
Paris nudist restaurant undone by scanty custom
One dead, two missing after oil tanker blaze off Hong Kong
Australia to 'consider' Saudi woman's asylum plea
Outrage in France as cash pours in for boxer who bashed police
Nigeria's Buhari accepts setbacks in Boko Haram fight
Seven killed in attack on bar in Mexico tourist resort
Cricket mating call may be cause of those 'sonic attacks' in Cuba
Merkel leads condemnations of attack on far-right MP