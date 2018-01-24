Disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was expected to be sentenced Wednesday to spend the rest of his life behind bars after a week of gut-wrenching testimony from scores of young women he is accused of sexually molesting in the guise of medical treatment.

More than 100 women and girls accuse Nassar of a pattern of serial abuse dating back two decades, including the Olympic gold-medal winners Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney -- who have lashed out at top sporting officials for failing to stop him.

Ahead of the sentencing, the packed court in Lansing, Michigan began hearing the last of 156 statements from former athletes, patients and their families detailing how Nassar tricked, and abused young gymnasts in his care.

"This army you have created," Sterling Riethman, 25, told the slight, bespectacled Nassar, "we are 150 women strong and counting."

"And let me tell you, this army isn't going anywhere," Riethman said, directly addressing the 54-year-old former doctor -- but also sporting authorities at USA Gymnastics (USAG), the US Olympic Committee (USOC) and Michigan State University (MSU), where Nassar worked.

"We are here to show you," she said, "there is no white flag to wave when it comes to protecting little girls and their futures."

Already sentenced to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges, Nassar has pleaded guilty to 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct and faces an additional prison term Wednesday of 25 to 40 years on seven of those charges, although the sentence could go higher -- as requested by many victims.

"I want to thank you for allowing each of us to speak to our experiences," Riethman told Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who for the sentencing phase of the trial opened up her courtroom to anyone who wished to share their experiences -- in what turned into a cathartic experience for many survivors.

Parents spoke of the anguish of failing to protect their children from a predator, and women spoke of post-traumatic stress and deep emotional scars.

"I thought that training for the Olympics would be the hardest thing that I would ever have to do," said the Olympic gold-medalist Jordyn Wieber, who revealed herself during the hearings as a Nassar victim, saying he began molesting her when she was 14 years old.

"But, in fact, the hardest thing I ever had to do is process that I am a victim of Larry Nassar," the 22-year-old told the court on Friday.

Fellow Olympian superstar Aly Raisman, addressing Nassar the same day, echoed the words and feelings of many athletes.

"You are so sick. I can't even comprehend how angry I feel when I think of you," Raisman said.

- Consequences -

Nassar also abused athletes in several women's sports programs at MSU, as well as his former family babysitter, according to prosecutors and civil attorneys.

(L-R) Olympic gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Jordyn Wieber, Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman -- shown here with teammate Kyla Ross (far right) after winning gold in the team competition in 2012 in London -- have said they were abused by Nassar BEN STANSALL, AFP/File

As victim after victim detailed Nassar's actions -- they also slammed a lack of accountability among sporting institutions, with Raisman in particular demanding an independent probe of USA Gymnastics to find out how Nassar was able to abuse girls with impunity.

Three members of the USAG board of directors resigned Monday, while John Geddert, a star coach who owns the Twistars gym, was suspended pending an investigation.

Victims claimed Nassar was allowed to operate at the gym without proper supervision.

USAG has also severed ties with the famed Karolyi Ranch -- the Texas training facility once considered a breeding ground of champions -- where many testimonies say Nassar had unfettered access to young girls.

Michigan State University is also feeling the heat: the body overseeing US collegiate sports, the NCAA, opened an investigation into its handling of the case after an investigative report claimed MSU president Lou Anna Simon, athletics trainers, assistant coaches and others had long been informed of misconduct claims against Nassar.

Nassar remained employed at the university until September 2016, when allegations against him were first made public by a newspaper.

MSU is now facing multiple lawsuits. Simon has resisted claims to resign, but the university has asked the state attorney general's office to investigate the school's handling of the case.