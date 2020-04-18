Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDirector of Wuhan lab denies virus link

Listen | Print
By AFP     24 mins ago in World

The director of a maximum-security laboratory in China's coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan has rejected claims that it could be the source of the outbreak, calling it "impossible".

Beijing has come under increasing pressure over transparency in its handling of the pandemic, with the US probing whether the virus actually originated in a virology institute with a high-security biosafety laboratory.

Chinese scientists have said the virus likely jumped from an animal to humans in a market that sold wildlife.

But the existence of the facility has fuelled conspiracy theories that the germ spread from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, specifically its P4 laboratory which is equipped to handle dangerous viruses.

In an interview with state media published Saturday Yuan Zhiming, director of the laboratory, said that "there's no way this virus came from us".

None of his staff had been infected, he told the English-language state broadcaster CGTN, adding the "whole institute is carrying out research in different areas related to the coronavirus".

The institute had already dismissed the theory in February, saying it had shared information about the pathogen with the World Health Organization in early January.

But this week the United States has brought the rumours into the mainstream, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying US officials are doing a "full investigation" into how the virus "got out into the world".

When asked if the research suggested the virus could have come from the institute, Yuan said: "I know it's impossible."

"As people who carry out viral studies we clearly know what kind of research is going on at the institute and how the institute manages viruses and samples," he said.

He said that because the P4 laboratory is in Wuhan "people can't help but make associations", but that some media outlets are "deliberately trying to mislead people".

Reports in the Washington Post and Fox News have both quoted anonymous sources who voiced concern that the virus may have come -- accidentally -- from the facility.

Yuan said the reports were "entirely based on speculation" without "evidence or knowledge".

Authorities in Wuhan initially tried to cover up the outbreak and there have been questions about the official tally of infections with the government repeatedly changing its counting criteria at the peak of the outbreak.

This week authorities in the city admitted mistakes in counting its death toll and abruptly raised the figure by 50 percent.

More about Health, Virus, China
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Felipe Lima talks Energy Standard, ISL, and Tokyo Olympic Games Special
World's longest sea creature found off Australian coast
Hundreds protest against US virus rules
Lesotho's under-fire PM sends in army to 'restore order'
The Cranberries' 'Zombie' video surpasses 1 billion YouTube views
Europe's virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US
Op-Ed: The evidence says social distancing to prevent COVID-19 works
Warmest oceans on record Could Set Off a Year of Extreme Weather
Masks help Syrian Kurd family integrate in France
Virtual mega-concert featuring Stones, Swift celebrates health workers