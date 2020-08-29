Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDigging up graves: an Indonesian community honours its dead

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Families in a mountainous community on Indonesia's Sulawesi island dig up their mummified relatives every three years, clean them and dress them in their favourite clothes to honour their spirits.

The "Manene" ritual is carried out by the Torajan people, either before or after the August harvest, when deceased family members are unearthed and their graves cleaned.

"Sometimes we even have a conversation with them, asking them to wish us health, prosperity and health," Rony Pasang, whose family carried out the tradition on Saturday, told AFP.

The family members were unearthed and laid out to dry in the sun before being dressed
The family members were unearthed and laid out to dry in the sun, before being dressed
Hariandi HAFIZ, AFP

Pasang dug up several dead family members including his grandmother and great aunt -- with his children and grandchildren paying respect to the shrivelled, mummified corpses.

The family members in the village of Panggala were unearthed and laid out to dry in the sun, before being dressed.

A feast was also held and a pig slaughtered for the occasion.

The death of a relative involves many intricate ceremonial steps for the Torajan people, who number about a million.

The deceased are mummified through an embalming process that used to involve sour vinegar and tea le...
The deceased are mummified through an embalming process that used to involve sour vinegar and tea leaves
Hariandi HAFIZ, AFP

The deceased are mummified through an embalming process that used to involve sour vinegar and tea leaves. These days though families usually inject a formaldehyde solution into the corpse.

After many months, the souls of the dead are freed -- and immortality assured -- with an elaborate multi-day funeral ceremony called Rambu Solo.

A majority of Torajans are Christians but they retain many animist rituals and beliefs.

More about Indonesia, Culture, Death
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Kastellorizo, idyllic island at heart of Greece-Turkey row
Modi's 'settler' masterplan for Indian Kashmir
Op-Ed: Flying cars have arrived — Now what do we do? Anything sane?
Berlin police stop mass 'anti-corona' protest
Sweden militarizing large island of Gotland
'I had to do it': student leader defies Thailand's royal taboo
Young Belarus blogger with key role in protests
Op-Ed: Layoffs and closings gather steam as coronavirus hits economy
'Black Panther' star Boseman dies after private battle with cancer
Rome's last 'Cinema Paradiso' of porn