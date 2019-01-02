Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDeutsche Boerse ex-CEO pays 4.75 mn euros to end probe

Listen | Print
By AFP     56 mins ago in World

The former head of German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse has agreed to pay 4.75 million euros ($5.4 million) to end a probe into suspected insider trading, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Frankfurt prosecutors opened the case against Carsten Kengeter in 2016 over his purchases of shares in Deutsche Boerse two months before a merger plan with the London Stock Exchange was unveiled, an announcement which sent their share prices shooting upwards.

"The proceedings against the former CEO of Deutsche Boerse and the Deutsche Boerse company, as co-accused in the case, are now closed," the Frankfurt prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The payment does not constitute an admission of guilt by Kengeter, who has repeatedly maintained his innocense.

Likewise, Deutsche Boerse maintains the allegations were unfounded, but decided not to appeal 10.5 million euros in fines over the case.

The 4.75 million euros that Kengeter agreed to pay corresponds to the value of the shares purchased by him in December 2015 as well as others received as part of his compensation package.

Prosecutors suspected Kengeter had discussed a possible merger with the London Stock Exchange executives months previously.

Kengeter stepped down at the end of 2017 due to the probe.

The merger between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange was blocked in 2017 by EU regulators over competition concerns.

More about Germany, Crime, Securities
More news from
Latest News
Top News
14 confirmed dead in Russia high-rise blast
Bolsonaro 'transformative' for US-Brazil ties: Pompeo
SK Telecom first live TV broadcasting over commercial 5G network
Macron govt on tenterhooks as new tax regime takes effect
Cooler temperatures may affect lifespan
Shanahan takes Pentagon helm as Syria withdrawal looms
Britain can punch above its weight even after Brexit: Hunt
Review: Mike DelGuidice helps ring in the New Year with 'Nessun Dorma' Special
Op-Ed: Dumb — Australian housing market example for the world
Micro-robots designed to work in dangerous areas