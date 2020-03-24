Email
article imageDespite coronavirus, Danes want to sing for Queen's birthday

Listen
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Denmark's queen has called off her birthday celebrations due to the spread of the new coronavirus, but some 120,000 Danes announced that they would sing to celebrate the sovereign's 80th.

More than 122,000 people had joined the Facebook group "Danmark synger for dronningen" (Denmark sings for the queen) by Tuesday, pledging to sing for the queen on Thursday, April 16.

"When corona has closed the official party - we have to mark the day ourselves," the organisers of the singing said.

"At 1200 we sing on the streets and roads, on balconies, out the window... wherever we may be," they added.

On March 12, Queen Margrethe II, who remains a popular figure in the country, cancelled her 80th birthday celebrations "in light of the spread of COVID-19 and the consequences for society".

The queen, who has been on the throne since 1972, also addressed the Danish people in a televised speech last week.

She called on the Danes to "create new hope in a difficult time".

