Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDenmark shuts bridges, suspends ferries in massive manhunt

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Hundreds of Danish police officers and soldiers launched a massive manhunt on Friday, suspending ferries and shutting down the Oresund Bridge connecting Denmark and Sweden, authorities said.

Road and rail traffic on the bridge, the setting of the popular Nordic noir series "The Bridge", was cut off around 1200 GMT in both directions between Copenhagen and Sweden's third-largest city Malmo.

The Copenhagen police said in a statement that they were looking for a Sweden-registered Volvo carrying three people "connected to serious crimes".

Ferry traffic to Sweden and Germany was interrupted and the Great Baelt Bridge between the large Danish islands of Sjaelland and Fyn was also closed.

Both bridges were reopened around 1400 GMT as thousands of travellers were stranded in train stations, tunnels and on roads around Copenhagen.

Maritime traffic was slowly recovering and some trains linking western Denmark to Copenhagen skipped some stops to catch up, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

"I spent 41 years in the Danish police, I have never seen such a big action taken before," Hans Jorgen Bonnichsen, the former head of operations at the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET), told local media.

More about Denmark, Sweden, Police, Investigation
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Powerful quake rocks Indonesia, 'many' buildings collapse
UK official jailed for stealing Grenfell fire cash
Macedonia to vote on new name to end Greek row
Review: Against The Current releases infectious studio album 'Past Lives' Special
Samsung chairman Lee Sang-hoon indicted for anti-union practices
Remembering Jean Shepard: Grand Ole Opry and country matriarch
Turkey press rages over 'stab in back' after Germany handed Euro 2024
Plane ditches into Pacific lagoon
Merkel plans to meet Macron, Putin, Erdogan on Syria in October
China continues to expand coal power plants