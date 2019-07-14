Deaths from torrential monsoon rains in South Asia reach 85

By By Karen Graham 34 mins ago in Environment The death toll from floods and landslides caused by two weeks of torrential monsoons in South Asia has reached 85, officials and news sources reported on Sunday. "Our first priority is lifesaving rescue," Nepalese Home Ministry official Umakanta Adhikari said, according to Over 1,100 people have been rescued from flooded areas in Nepal, so far and over 10,000 people have been displaced by the flooding. A family of three was killed when part of their house collapsed in the capital, Kathmandu. Building collapses are common during the monsoon when dilapidated structures buckle under the weight of continuous rain PUNIT PARANJPE, AFP Bangladesh flooding At least 16 people have been killed by lightning, floods, and landslides, with the country's weather agency warning of further flooding and mudslides, urging people to move to safer locations. About 8,000 people are now homeless because of the flooding and have been transported to In the overcrowded Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, aid workers have been distributing rations, even as refugees work to fortify the The low-lying delta nation of 160 million people with more than 130 rivers, is prone to monsoon floods because of overflowing rivers. Northeastern India The Brahmaputra River, which flows through India, Bangladesh, and China, burst its banks; swamping over 1,800 villages in In neighboring Arunachal state, an additional six deaths have been reported. "The flood situation remains extremely critical," Assam's Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta said. The monsoon season, which lasts from June to September, causes widespread death and destruction across South Asia each year. Last year, more than 1,200 people died across the region in monsoon storms. India's Kerala faced its worst floods in almost a century. In Nepal alone, up to 50 people were said to have died in floods and landslides caused by monsoon rains across the country, while 29 people are reported as missing and dozens more have been injured."Our first priority is lifesaving rescue," Nepalese Home Ministry official Umakanta Adhikari said, according to CTV News Canada , "and all our resources have been deployed." Nine major highways remain blocked by floods and mudslides, with thousands of police and soldiers working to clear other roads and repair communication towers to restore phone lines.Over 1,100 people have been rescued from flooded areas in Nepal, so far and over 10,000 people have been displaced by the flooding. A family of three was killed when part of their house collapsed in the capital, Kathmandu.At least 16 people have been killed by lightning, floods, and landslides, with the country's weather agency warning of further flooding and mudslides, urging people to move to safer locations. About 8,000 people are now homeless because of the flooding and have been transported to government-run relief camps In the overcrowded Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, aid workers have been distributing rations, even as refugees work to fortify the flood-prone terrain where they have taken refuge.The low-lying delta nation of 160 million people with more than 130 rivers, is prone to monsoon floods because of overflowing rivers.The Brahmaputra River, which flows through India, Bangladesh, and China, burst its banks; swamping over 1,800 villages in Assam state in northeastern India. At least 14 people have been killed and well over one million more impacted by the flooding, state official Kumar Sanjay Krishna said.In neighboring Arunachal state, an additional six deaths have been reported. "The flood situation remains extremely critical," Assam's Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta said.The monsoon season, which lasts from June to September, causes widespread death and destruction across South Asia each year. Last year, more than 1,200 people died across the region in monsoon storms. India's Kerala faced its worst floods in almost a century. More about monsoons, South asia, Bangladesh, Nepal, India monsoons South asia Bangladesh Nepal India floods and landslide...