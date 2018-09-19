Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDeath toll in Malaysia tainted alcohol scandal hits 21

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A total of 21 people, mostly foreign workers, have now died from drinking tainted alcohol in Malaysia, authorities said Wednesday as police made a series of arrests over the scandal.

The victims, who include three Malaysians as well as people from Nepal, Bangladesh, India and Myanmar, died after drinking whisky and beer in and around the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The first death happened Monday night and the toll has risen steadily since. Relatively affluent Malaysia attracts migrants from poorer parts of Asia who typically work in low-paying jobs such as on plantations and construction sites.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said that in addition to the 21 people who had died, another 36 had been taken ill due to drinking the tainted alcohol.

"We are very concerned. This adulterated liquor is secretly made," he told a press conference. "There are unscrupulous people out there seeking to make money by producing these adulterated drinks."

Police raided shops around Kuala Lumpur and seized huge stashes of whisky and beer as they sought to take the tainted alcohol off the market.

Five men and two women who were running some of the stores were arrested, police said, according to official news agency Bernama. They were from Malaysia, Myanmar and India.

Dzulkefly said the last major tragedy involving tainted alcohol in Malaysia occurred in 2013, when 29 foreigners died.

Deaths from drinking bootleg liquor are more common in other Asian countries, such as India and Indonesia.

More about Malaysia, Alcohol, Health
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Chinese ‘Social Credit’, or how AI can rule your life right now
Review: Katie Nageotte's triumphant pole vault journey in 2018 Special
Hong Kong court finds academic guilty in 'yoga-ball' murder case
Firm processing US government payments leaks millions of records
'General Hospital' actors participate in ovarian cancer benefit Special
Italian youths rally to free screenings of police violence film
Turkey opposition daily Cumhuriyet shaken by internal strife
Frenchman at centre of Nobel scandal on trial for rape
Vince Gill talks 2018 tour, proud moments, success, fans and golf Special
Bert and Ernie a 'loving couple' says 'Sesame Street' writer, before backtracking