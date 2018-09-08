Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDeath toll in Iraq's Basra protests climbs to 12

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

At least 12 people have been killed in several days of protests over the lack of public services in Iraq's southern city of Basra, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Basra has seen a surge in protests since Tuesday, with demonstrators torching the Iranian consulate, government buildings as well as offices of political parties and militias considered close to Tehran.

The anger flared after the hospitalisation of 30,000 people who had drunk polluted water, in a city where residents have complained of water and electricity shortages, corruption and a lack of jobs.

The health ministry said 12 people had been killed since Tuesday and 50 -- 48 civilians and two policemen -- injured.

It did not give the circumstances of the deaths.

Medical sources in Basra said two protesters had died on Friday night.

The Iraqi parliament is expected to hold an emergency session later on Saturday to discuss the crisis in public services that has stoked the unrest.

More about Iraq, Unrest, Protest, Toll
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Canadian military publishes strict rules for pot consumption
'We won': a divisive activist's role in remaking Ethiopia
Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces plans to retire at 54
Review: Alter Bridge epic on 'Live At The Royal Albert Hall' collection Special
Review: Alice Cooper spectacular at Beacon Theatre in New York City Special
We can make the Sahara Desert green again through clean energy
Russian Orthodox Church slams Constantinople rival over Ukraine
Hyundai to develop deep learning cameras for autonomous cars
Review: People really should exercise more caution around ‘The Nun’ Special
Op-Ed: US will stay in Syria indefinitely as Trump approves new policy