Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDeadly Cobra caught in Germany after five days on the loose

Listen | Print
By AFP     33 mins ago in World

A deadly cobra that escaped, terrifying a German community, was captured Friday after five days on the loose.

The monocled cobra was sighted at the entrance to a basement, and a snake expert came and trapped the animal, a local official said.

The over one metre (three foot) long Asian serpent had escaped Sunday, sparking panic among nearby residents in the western town of Herne.

Four houses were temporarily evacuated and their inhabitants told to keep windows closed and avoid long grass and dense vegetation.

Emergency services had tried to track the cobra by spreading flour in the buildings under surveillance in the hope it would leave a trail.

During the search, medical personnel were on standby with an antidote to the snake's powerful venom.

The owner from whose collection the animal escaped has had around 20 other snakes seized since raising the alarm.

More about Germany, Animal, Snake
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Liquid biopsy imporves personalized medicine for cancer
Hurricane Dorian grows stronger as path shifts and pressure drops
Review: Trisha Yearwood releases fantastic 'Every Girl' country album Special
New Italy government not a done deal, Five Star warns
Stranded Italy migrant rescue ship sounds health alarm
Google reveals years-long 'indiscriminate' iPhone hack
Pakistan PM Khan leads nationwide protests over Kashmir
Lebanon says no docking request from Iran tanker
DR Congo Ebola death toll crosses 2,000 ahead of UN chief's visit
British PM warns MPs against trying to block Brexit