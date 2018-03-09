Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDead environmentalist's son tells of 'chaotic' flight from Iran

Listen | Print
By AFP     13 hours ago in World

The son of an Iranian-Canadian environmentalist who died in prison recounted Friday his and his brother's "chaotic" departure from Tehran while their mother was barred from leaving at the airport.

"It was very chaotic," Ramin Seyed Emami, a well-known singer, told Canadian public broadcaster CBC.

The family had checked in at the airport with 10 suitcases, five carry-ons and three dogs in crates and were waiting to board a flight to Canada via Germany when authorities "started shouting out my mother's name."

"We knew that something was wrong," Emami said.

A few moments later, he said officials "came and told us that our mother was not allowed to leave the country... and she was on some sort of list."

"My mother begged us to get on the plane," he said. "She was like, 'I just want you to be out of here and be safe.' And my brother and I were like, 'We can't leave you here.'"

"We were shouting with the authorities."

The decision to leave Iran, he said, was made after the family received threats and was harassed following the death of patriarch Kavous Seyed Emami in prison.

Iranian authorities accused the 63-year-old, a renowned professor and founder of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, of being part of an espionage network set up by Israel's Mossad and the CIA.

He was arrested in January. Iran says he committed suicide in his prison cell last month.

Ramin Seyed Emami said his mother, Maryam Mombeini, has been asked to report to Iran's passport and immigration offices on Saturday, where he hopes she will finally be cleared to leave the country.

Canada, which has repeatedly sought answers from Iran about the circumstances surrounding Emami's detention and death, demanded that his widow be allowed to leave.

More about Iran, Mythbusters, Rights, Canada
More news from
Latest News
Top News
'Crypto heater' mines cryptocoins while heating your house
Raising prices and more ads wont end cord cutting
Review: Country star sings on plane for Southwest Airlines passengers Special
Rihanna surpasses two billion worldwide streams on Apple Music
Migrant weary northerners put faith in Italy's League
Five diplomatic rows looming over Russia's World Cup
Alberta premier threatens to turn off the oil tap in B.C. dispute
Aaron Crisler talks PR industry, success, digital transformation Special
Trump bets on himself with high-stakes Kim gamble
Macron warns Trump all sides would lose in 'trade war'