By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday, renowned naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough warned that human activity has forced the Earth into a "new geological age." “I am quite literally from another age,” Attenborough told an audience. “I was born during the Holocene – the 12,000 [year] period of climatic stability that allowed humans to settle, farm, and create civilizations.” That led to trade in ideas and goods, and made us the “globally connected species we are today." Attenborough became more somber, 5 quotes to get you ready for Davos 2019 wef19 yKuOnIhMVm — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 21, 2019 In an interesting take on civilization, Attenborough pointed out that the only conditions humankind has known are now changing fast. The But now that people are worried, confused and even wracked with guilt, Attenborough says. “We need to move beyond guilt or blame, and get on with the practical tasks at hand.” Damage to the environment has escalated The naturalist went on to say that in the space of his lifetime, so much has changed. Nothing is predictable or stable like it used to be — adding that even he was surprised at the speed of the damage caused to the environment during his career making TV programs about life on Earth. On Tuesday, during a taped discussion with the Top quotes from Prince William’s interview with Sir David Attenborough at Davos 2019 KensingtonRoyal wef19 zY0ytmabef — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 22, 2019 In a The top threats to species identified in the report are directly linked to human activities, including habitat loss and degradation and overexploitation of wildlife. Attenborough said that when he started his career, the idea that human beings would, or could, exterminate a whole species seemed like an exceptional event. "Everything we do has echoes and implications across the natural world." Prince William asked the naturalist if he had a message for world leaders attending the Davos forum. "Care for the natural world and treat it with respect and reverence ... in the future, we (nature and humans) are bound together," he said. "The future of the natural world is in our hands, so if we wreck it, we wreck ourselves." "Everything we do has echoes and implications across the natural world."Prince William asked the naturalist if he had a message for world leaders attending the Davos forum."Care for the natural world and treat it with respect and reverence ... in the future, we (nature and humans) are bound together," he said. "The future of the natural world is in our hands, so if we wreck it, we wreck ourselves."