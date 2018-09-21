Email
article imageDate set for Irish blasphemy referendum

By AFP     34 mins ago in World

Ireland will hold a referendum on October 26 to repeal its constitutional law forbidding blasphemy, Dublin announced on Friday.

The constitution of the Irish state currently states: "The publication or utterance of blasphemous, seditious, or indecent matter is an offence which shall be punishable in accordance with law."

But the legislation is generally held to be ineffectual and outdated in contemporary Ireland.

In May, citizens voted to overturn an abortion ban by a landslide 66 percent, demonstrating the waning grip of the Catholic church on the once-devout nation.

Last year, Health Minister Simon Harris called the law "silly" and "a little embarrassing", according to The Irish Times.

Former justice minister Dermot Ahern reportedly wanted such a referendum in 2009, but was unable to hold one in the midst of the economic downturn.

The vote required to repeal the law -- a proposed 37th amendment to the constitution -- will now be held on the same day as Ireland's presidential election, in an apparent bid to reduce costs.

"Whatever your views are on the proposals in the referendum, can I take this opportunity to encourage voters to go to their polling station," said Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy in a statement.

There had also been speculation in the Irish press that a referendum would be held this autumn to remove wording in the constitution referring to a woman's place as "in the home".

But it was postponed earlier in September, as politicians continue mulling how to reword it.

Speaking to AFP, a government spokesman said there were no plans for such a vote "at this time".

