The first trial stemming from the November 2015 Paris terror attacks opened Wednesday with suspect Jawad Bendaoud in the dock, accused of harbouring two of the jihadists in the aftermath of the carnage.

Bendaoud rented his apartment north of the capital to Abdelhamid Abaaoud -- a senior Islamic State jihadist suspected of coordinating the attacks that killed 130 people -- and his accomplice Chakib Akrouh.

The 31-year-old drug dealer and landlord became a national laughing stock after a television interview in which he came across as clueless, insisting "I didn't know they were terrorists" as police raided the hideout.

It provided a darkly comic moment after the deadliest attacks in France since World War II, spawning endless parodies on the internet mocking his apparent naivety.

The trial comes ahead of that of the only survivor among the 10 gunmen who carried out the killing spree, Salah Abdeslam, who is due to appear in court in Belgium early next month.

This IS photo purportedly shows Abdelhamid Abaaoud, suspected of coordinating the 2015 Paris attacks -, DABIQ/AFP

The start of the judicial process is being followed closely by some survivors who are keen to understand more about the atrocities. Others are still too traumatised to pay close attention.

"We've had two years of suffering and now we want to see something happen," Aurore Bonnet, whose husband was killed at the Bataclan concert hall during the attacks, said Wednesday. "We want them to take responsibility for their actions."

- Ferocious assault -

The trial in central Paris got underway two hours later than expected and with many following proceedings in an overflow room because of a lack of spaces in the court.

The case will hinge on whether Bendaoud actively conspired in helping the jihadists to hide, or whether he got caught up in events unknowingly. He faces a maximum six years in prison if convicted.

He has insisted throughout that he is innocent, while his lawyer and friends have pointed to his drug-taking, womanising and love of music as evidence he had no sympathy for the Islamic State cause.

"They couldn't possibly not have known that they were helping terrorists. There's no doubt about it," a lawyer representing civil plaintiffs in the case, Gerard Chemla, told the court Wednesday.

Xavier Nogueras is Jawad Bendaoud's lawyer Philippe LOPEZ, AFP

Anti-terror police killed Abaaoud, Akrouh and Abaaoud's cousin Hasna Aitboulahcen in a ferocious assault on Bendaoud's apartment in the early hours of November 18, five days after the attacks.

Bendaoud gave his now infamous interview to BFM television just as armed officers were surrounding the apartment in the gritty Saint-Denis suburb north of Paris.

"Someone asked me for a favour, I helped them out," he said, adding that all he knew was that they were from Belgium and wanted some water and a place to pray.

The clip of the wide-eyed Bendaoud became a viral sensation, with internet users ridiculing his apparent lack of curiosity about his guests at a time when a huge manhunt had been launched for jihadists.

The press nicknamed him the "Daesh landlord" after another name for IS, and his own lawyer Xavier Nogueras described him as "the one we laughed about, having cried so much" after the attacks.

- How much did he know? -

Bendaoud has a long criminal record, including a conviction for cocaine dealing and for manslaughter after he killed a man in a fight over a mobile phone. He was released from that sentence in 2013.

He went on trial alongside his friend Mohamed Soumah, who is being prosecuted for failing to alert police about a terror plot, as well as Youssef Aitboulahcen, the brother of the woman killed in the raid on the apartment.

Ten heavily armed jihadists attacked the national stadium, bars and restaurants in Paris as well as the Bataclan concert venue on the night of November 13 in a bloodbath claimed by IS.

A body is removed from the Saint Denis apartment after it was raided by French Police special forces in November 2015 ERIC FEFERBERG, AFP

Before they were killed in the raid on the apartment, Abaaoud and Akrouh were suspected of preparing a suicide attack on the French capital's La Defense business district.

Abdeslam, the only surviving jihadist, was arrested in Belgium four months after the attacks and transferred to France, where he has refused to cooperate with investigators.

He is to go on trial in Belgium on February 5 over a shootout with police that led to his capture.

Around 15 people are in custody or being sought by police as part of the sprawling probe into the Paris attacks which has taken investigators to Belgium, Morocco and Turkey.