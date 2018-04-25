Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCzech Republic to re-open honorary consulate in Jerusalem

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The Czech Republic announced on Wednesday the reopening of its honorary consulate in Jerusalem as President Milos Zeman reiterated his wish to move the Czech embassy to the city from Tel Aviv.

"The Czech Republic has decided to open in May an honorary consulate in West Jerusalem, and before the end of the year a Czech centre, also in West Jerusalem," the ministry said in a statement.

Opened in the early 1990s, the Czech honorary consulate in Jerusalem was closed in 2016 due to the death of the honorary consul, spokeswoman Michaela Lagronova told AFP.

US President Donald Trump broke with decades of policy in December to announce US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and a pledge to move the embassy, drawing near global condemnation and enraging the Palestinians.

It ruptured generations of international consensus that Jerusalem's status should be settled as part of a two-state peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

President Zeman, known for his pro-Israel stance, repeated Wednesday evening his desire to see his country's embassy transferred to Jerusalem.

Speaking at Prague Castle, he said he remembered discussing it with Benjamin Netanyahu, quoting the Israeli Prime Minister as saying: "If you do, I will give you my own house."

Zeman added: "By the way, I strongly refuse the accusation that we copy the United States of America. Contrary to that, the United States of America copied my proposal."

He also criticised objections to the idea from European nations, calling them "cowards".

The Czech Embassy (of Czechoslovakia then Czech Republic) has been in Tel Aviv since 1949, except during the interruption of diplomatic relations under the former communist regime in Prague between 1967 and 1990.

Netanyahu responded in a letter, in which he said: "I am delighted that I will be able to welcome you towards the end of this year to Israel, where, as I hope, we can open the Czech Embassy in Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish state."

Any decision to move the embassy would first need to be approved by the Czech government.

More about Czech, Israel, Diplomacy, Embassy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Interview: How health tech is being healed through collaboration Special
Are you willing to be fitted with an alcohol monitor?
How A.I. could increase the risk of nuclear war by 2040
Parents of terminally ill UK toddler launch new legal bid
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds to host 2018 LoveLoud Festival
US Supreme Court leans toward backing Trump travel ban
As tellurium demands rises, so do contamination concerns
Companies must rethink their recruitment strategy: Interview Special
James Wesley to perform at 2018 Mound Valley Flagpole Festival
North Korea nuclear test site part-collapsed: Chinese experts