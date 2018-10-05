Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCrown prince downplays Trump's statement on Saudi military

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has brushed off comments from US President Donald Trump that Washington is "subsidising" the kingdom's military, Bloomberg reported Friday.

The crown prince insisted that the kingdom has always paid for armaments from the US.

"Ever since the relationship started between Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, we've bought everything with money," he told Bloomberg in an interview.

Last week Trump asked at a rally "when you have wealthy countries like Saudi Arabia, like Japan, like South Korea, why are we subsidising their military?"

"They'll pay us. The problem is nobody ever asks," he added.

Prince Mohammed downplayed any apparent rift with the US leader and said relations between the two allies remains strong.

"You have to accept that any friend will say good things and bad things. So you cannot have 100 percent friends saying good things about you," he said.

"You will have some misunderstandings. So we put that in that category."

More about Saudi, Politics, US
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Anita Cochran inspirational on new single 'Fight Like a Girl' Special
Wind turbines contribute to climate change: study
Utility survey shows majority of Americans want renewable energy
Croatia urged to halt police 'violence' against migrants
Review: Alex Hall releases compelling new country single 'Homesick' Special
The Paramount up for 2019 'Best of Long Island' Concert Venue
Female country artist with Mariachis makes Grand Ole Opry history
Canada's recreational demand for pot far exceeds supply on hand
Russian spy saga shows darker side of Dutch 'city of peace'
Review: ‘A Star is Born’ plays an unanticipated melody Special