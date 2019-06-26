Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCroat minister Marija Pejcinovic Buric elected head of Council of Europe: official

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Marija Pejcinovic Buric was on Wednesday elected secretary general of the Council of Europe's parliamentary assembly for the next five years, the current head said.

With 159 votes from 268 members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) meeting in Strasbourg, Pejcinovic Buric beat Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders to the job, said PACE head Liliane Maury Pasquier.

Buric said the Council of Europe was a vital institution in Europe.

"We need more dialogue among the member States and within the Council of Europe. We need to preserve multeralism and this organization is one of the pillars of European multilateralism," she said.

Buric succeeds former Norwegian premier Thorbjorn Jagland, who served two terms, on September 18.

The Council of Europe, which is separate from the European Union, has no binding powers but brings together 47 European states to make recommendations on rights and democracy.

Its key institution is the European Court of Human Rights, to which citizens in member states can appeal if they feel their rights have been infringed.

Buric was elected to a five-year term and will be responsible for strategic planning, programme orientation and the Council's budget, which stood at 437 million euros ($500 million) in 2019.

More about Europe, Council, Rights, Vote
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Father, daughter drowning fuels anger at Trump migration policies
Iran unbowed by US 'insults', says supreme leader Khamenei
US cyber attack on Iran shrouded in digital 'fog of war'
Patent laws could pose a challenge to the cannabis industry
China bans all imports of meat from Canadian producers
Britain's Prince William: 'fine by me' if children gay
Sisters who killed abusive father spark Russia domestic violence debate
UN warns that climate crisis could lead to 'climate apartheid'
Papua New Guinea volcano erupts sending residents fleeing
Europeans on alert as heatwave intensifies