In Crimea, which votes this weekend in Russian presidential elections for the first time since annexation from Ukraine in 2014, loudspeakers blast out the message: "Choose a president! Choose a future!".

Local authorities say the polls are a chance to thank President Vladimir Putin for taking control of the peninsula, but activists have complained of a crackdown ahead of what Kiev maintains is an illegal vote.

Crimea has suffered under Western sanctions following a hastily organised referendum to rejoin Russia four years ago, but the Kremlin is making efforts to ease the area's isolation.

"We see the election as a second referendum and as an opportunity to thank Putin for what he did in 2014," said Alexander Formanchuk, an adviser to Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-installed Crimean leader.

With Putin sure to return to the Kremlin with a landslide on Sunday, authorities across Russia have led a campaign to convince people to turn out to vote.

On the Black Sea peninsula, this campaign is even more intense, with election posters covering public transport as well as the loudspeakers blaring in public areas.

Moscow-installled Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov, takes part March 16, 2018, in an event in Simferopol marking the fourth anniversary of Crimea voting to leave Ukraine and join Russia Max Vetrov, AFP

Formanchuk - who calls the result "absolutely predictable" - told AFP he is convinced most Crimeans will take part, saying the peninsula has a history of high voter turnouts.

He cited the 2010 Ukrainian presidential election when Crimea overwhelmingly supported pro-Kremlin Viktor Yanukovich, currently living in exile in Russia, as an example.

- Putin's flying visit -

Vladislav Ganzhara, who was seven years old and a Ukrainian citizen when Vladimir Putin first came to power in Russia, is now a Kremlin-loyal MP in the Crimean parliament.

He brushed off threats from Kiev that organisers of the vote in the peninsula could face criminal charges in Ukraine, and said it did not matter if the outcome of the election was already known.

"If you support a team, you go to a game even if you know it will win because it is the strongest," he told AFP.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses a rally celebrating the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea at Sevastopol's Nakhimov Square on March 14, 2018. Russia will vote for president on March 18, 2018 Yuri KADOBNOV, AFP

This week Putin paid a flying visit to Crimea, where several thousand supporters queued for up to five hours to see him speak.

The president was late and spoke for less than two minutes before taking a helicopter out of the port city of Sevastopol.

"Even if he was a bit late, it's because of his busy schedule. People would have waited for him long into the night," Ganzhara said.

The Russian leader earlier visited the construction site of the Kerch bridge, Moscow's major construction project to unite the peninsula with Russian mainland.

He also opened a new "international" airport, despite no flights from outside Russia flying to the disputed peninsula, as part of a wider move to counter the area's isolation.

- The price to pay -

Much of the peninsula's food supplies arrive by ferry from Russia, often resulting in shortages in shops.

Since Crimea is cut off from the global banking system, locals make the two-hour voyage by ferry and car to Russia's southern city of Krasnodar to withdraw cash with international cards.

Sailors of the Russian Black Sea fleet at Sevastopol take part March 15, 2018, in early voting for this weekend's Russia's presidential election Vasily BATANOV, AFP

Anastasia Arslanova, a 35-year-old lawyer from Sevastopol, said life has become more expensive but that it is a price she is willing to pay to be part of Russia.

"We are Russian and we feel good in Russia," she said.

Moscow's supporters often blame Crimean bureaucrats for economic hardships rather than the Kremlin and Putin himself.

Those Crimeans who do criticise Russian rule say they have faced increased pressure from local security services, who have been given a carte blanche on the peninsula.

Russian security services questioned an AFP correspondent for almost two hours as they entered Crimea by land from Ukraine, and demonstrated how they would track modes of communication.

Several interviewees cancelled meetings for fear of problems with the Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

- Tortured by masked men -

Sevastopol-based activist Alexei Shestakovich, 37, was recently released after spending ten days in jail for a social media post in connection to a case against a local anarchist.

Crimean Cossacks take part in a rally marking the fourth anniversary of Crimea voting to leave Ukraine and join the Russian state in central Simferopol on March 16, 2018 STR, AFP

He said he was tortured by masked men in a detention centre.

"They choked me with a bag over my head, broke my finger, pulled my arms behind my back, pulled my trousers down and threatened to rape me," he said.

Shestakovich -- who says the difference between the freedom of speech in Russia and Ukraine is "like heaven and earth" -- views the case as part of a crackdown ahead of the vote.

"Local authorities want to boast to Moscow to show that everything in Crimea is under control, that everyone is for Putin and that there can be no opposition here," said Simferopol-based activist Alexei Yefremov.

Many who are against Putin's rule have left Crimea for Kiev or Moscow, while those who have stayed have little support from Ukraine or Russian opposition activists.

"We try to organise ourselves, look for lawyers when we are detained, but we have little support from anyone," said Yefremov.

"People who have opposition views in Crimea are in limbo."